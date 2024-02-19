Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

