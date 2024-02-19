Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

