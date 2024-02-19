Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 37.1% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 196,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.52 on Monday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

