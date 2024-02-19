Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

