voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $1.11 on Monday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

