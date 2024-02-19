W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

