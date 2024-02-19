Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.