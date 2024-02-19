Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.15 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

