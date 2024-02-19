Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

