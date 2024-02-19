West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $362.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

