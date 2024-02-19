Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WES opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,205,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after buying an additional 458,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 370,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 298,439 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

