Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of WES opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.82.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
