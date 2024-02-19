William Blair Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.