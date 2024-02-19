William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $339.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kadant by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after buying an additional 106,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,849,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.