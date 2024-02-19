Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

