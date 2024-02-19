Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

