Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

