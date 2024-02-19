Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $277.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.88. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

