Zacks Research Comments on Kirby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

KEX stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. Kirby has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

