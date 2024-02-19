Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Methanex by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

