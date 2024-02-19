Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

BMRN opened at $88.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $108.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

