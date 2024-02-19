Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.
ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
