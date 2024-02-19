Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

