Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,122 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

