Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.34.

Shares of ZS opened at $252.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

