134,764 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 134,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
