134,764 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 134,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

