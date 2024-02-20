28,317 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,318,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.12 and its 200-day moving average is $497.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

