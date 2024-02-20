51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.63. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.