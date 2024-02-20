51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE COE opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.63. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.