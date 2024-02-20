84,063 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

