ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319,208 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

