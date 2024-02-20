Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Active Dividend Stock ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.