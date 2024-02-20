ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

