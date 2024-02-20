Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Down 0.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 29,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

