Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Down 0.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 29,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.