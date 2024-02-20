Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Up 2.3%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 25,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 7,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

