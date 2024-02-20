Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 15,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 106,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

