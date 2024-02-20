Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE A opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $148.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

