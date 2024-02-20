AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.99. 13,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

