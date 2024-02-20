Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.