Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $134.89.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

