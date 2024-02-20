Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

