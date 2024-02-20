Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca Acquires 25,284 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca purchased 25,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £38,684.52 ($48,708.79).

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Michelle Senecal de Fonseca purchased 15,413 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,036.90 ($25,229.04).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michelle Senecal de Fonseca sold 48,780 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total value of £57,072.60 ($71,861.75).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

AWE stock opened at GBX 155.80 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.20 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

