Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$47.36 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
