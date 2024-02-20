Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.