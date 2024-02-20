Amalgamated Bank Acquires 12,033 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $936.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

