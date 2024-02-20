Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.5 %

Amedisys stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.