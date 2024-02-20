Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

