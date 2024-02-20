American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,918 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 462,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,411,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

