American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Electric Power Price Performance
AEP stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.