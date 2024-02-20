American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.