American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 598,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

