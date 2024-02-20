American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 598,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.