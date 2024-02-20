American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.10. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

