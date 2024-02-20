Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,787,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 1,187,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

